UNESCO declares Gujarat's Harappan city of Dholavira as world heritage site; netizens call it 'another feather in India's cap'

Dholavira- a Harappan era city located in present day Gujarat's Rann of Kutch has been added to the list of World Heritage Sites by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The Harappan city of Dholavira, is one of the very few well preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE. It is the sixth largest of more than 1,000 Harappan sites discovered so far.
"Dholavira: A Harappan City, in #India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations!" UNESCO tweeted on Tuesday.
This comes days after the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana got inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
With this successful nomination, India has 40 world heritage properties overall, which includes 32 cultural, 7 natural and one mixed property, a statement from the Minister of Culture, Tourism read.
Italy, Spain, China, Germany and France are the only other countries that have 40 or more World Heritage sites.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation on the occasion and urged people to visit the 'majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness.'
Sharing a throwback to his work at Dholavira, PM Modi wrote, "I first visited Dholavira during my student days and was mesmerised by the place. As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservation and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourism-friendly infrastructure there."
Union Minister of Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter to inform that Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to be given the UNESCO's World Heritage Inscription.
"It gives immense pride to share with my fellow Indians that #Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to be given @UNESCO's World Heritage Inscription. Another feather in India's cap as we now enter the Super-40 club for World Heritage Site inscriptions," the minister tweeted.
The news has also spread cheers across the country making Idians proud of their heritage. Many have taken to Twitter to express their joy and thank UNESCO.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
With inputs from ANI.
