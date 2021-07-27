UNESCO declares Gujarat's Harappan city of Dholavira as world heritage site; netizens call it 'another feather in India's cap'

Dholavira- a Harappan era city located in present day Gujarat's Rann of Kutch has been added to the list of World Heritage Sites by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Harappan city of Dholavira, is one of the very few well preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE. It is the sixth largest of more than 1,000 Harappan sites discovered so far.

"Dholavira: A Harappan City, in #India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations!" UNESCO tweeted on Tuesday.