'If this isn't gold, what is?': Video of 'junior Mirabai' mimicking Chanu's Olympic lift goes viral; Twitterati are in awe

Mirabai Chanu's silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for generations to come in the country to turn to weightlifting and make their country proud. One such person deriving inspiration from Chanu is fellow weightlifter Satish Sivalingam.

Twitter has been abuzz with praises for Chanu ever since she got the medal. However, this video of a 'junior Mirabai' posted by Sivalingam is earning a special place in Twitterati's hearts.

Sivalingam tweeted a video of his young daughter mimicking Mirabai's silver medal lift calling it 'inspiration'. In the video, one can see the little girl lifting weights and imitating Chanu as if she were receiving the medal on the Olympics stage.

The video is so cute that even Chanu could not resist sharing it.

Here's the video.