e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUjjain Mahakal mandir: Girls create Instagram reel within temple premises; watch viral video

Ujjain Mahakal mandir: Girls create Instagram reel within temple premises; watch viral video

While videography and photography is restricted with temple premises, some girls were seen breaching the rule in the recently reopened Mahakal corridor in Ujjain. Following the incident, the temple priest demanded action against the video creators.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain Mahakal mandir: Girls create Instagram reel within temple premises; watch viral video | Twitter
Follow us on

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday took note of girls who shot an Instagram reel on the temple premises in Ujjain. The matter pertains to girls who shot Instagram reels combining Bollywood songs on the temple premises and the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

The uploaded video on social media went viral. WATCH:

Read Also
Mahakal corridor revamp: Things to know about the redevelopment of Mahakaleshwar temple
article-image

"I have instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated," said Mishra.

According to the viral video, a girl shot it while performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple. The other girl shot the video while roaming around the temple premises After the video went viral, the priest of Mahakal Temple, Mahesh Guru demanded action against the girls, citing the video as derogatory and contrary to the Sanatan tradition.

"This type of video destroyed the sanctity of the temple. The employees of Mahakal temple were also not fulfilling their responsibility," said the priest.

Read Also
Watch: Devotees? Bollywood fans get trolled for twerking to viral 'Kala Chashma' trend in Haridwar...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain Mahakal mandir: Girls create Instagram reel within temple premises; watch viral video

Ujjain Mahakal mandir: Girls create Instagram reel within temple premises; watch viral video

Matrimonial ad seeking groom from Delhi NCR goes viral for long-list of demands, attracts memes

Matrimonial ad seeking groom from Delhi NCR goes viral for long-list of demands, attracts memes

Snake spotted in US flight; passengers panicked

Snake spotted in US flight; passengers panicked

Watch: Mohali brat opens fire after being gifted 'Bentley' car by parents, booked after video goes...

Watch: Mohali brat opens fire after being gifted 'Bentley' car by parents, booked after video goes...

Guinness World Record officially names Monday 'worst day of the week’, know the reason

Guinness World Record officially names Monday 'worst day of the week’, know the reason