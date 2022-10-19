Ujjain Mahakal mandir: Girls create Instagram reel within temple premises; watch viral video | Twitter

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday took note of girls who shot an Instagram reel on the temple premises in Ujjain. The matter pertains to girls who shot Instagram reels combining Bollywood songs on the temple premises and the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

The uploaded video on social media went viral. WATCH:

"I have instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated," said Mishra.

According to the viral video, a girl shot it while performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple. The other girl shot the video while roaming around the temple premises After the video went viral, the priest of Mahakal Temple, Mahesh Guru demanded action against the girls, citing the video as derogatory and contrary to the Sanatan tradition.

"This type of video destroyed the sanctity of the temple. The employees of Mahakal temple were also not fulfilling their responsibility," said the priest.