Ugandan Woman Becomes Africa's Oldest Mother After Giving Birth To Twins At 70

A 70-year-old A Ugandan woman gave birth to twins at a clinic in Kampala. Safina Namukwaya became Africa's oldest mother after welcoming a boy and a girl this November. Her case is being hailed as a medical success or miracle with respect to aged pregnancy and childbirth. The hospital and fertility care centre shared the good news on their Facebook page and congratulated Safina.

Check Facebook post right here:

It was learned that the new mother went through fertility treatment and gave birth via IVF (vitro fertilization). She used a donor egg and her partner's sperm to embrace her motherhood. Premature babies were born on November 29 (local time), however, the mother and the infants were healthy and safe.

The Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre called it a historic event while highlighting medical advancement in the field. "A historic achievement indeed...This story isn't just about medical success; it's about the strength and resilience of the human spirit," they said on Facebook.

Reportedly, this is Namukwaya's second delivery after she welcomed a baby girl in 2020. She was quoted as saying in media reports that she was mocked for being childless, triggering her desire to become a mother. "I looked after people's children and saw them grow up and leave me alone. I wondered who would take care of me when I grow old," she said.