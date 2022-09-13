UFO or Elon Musk's Starlink? Mysterious lights in night sky leaves Lucknow residents in splits; watch viral video

A strange trail of lights in the skies of Lucknow on Monday evening have left people stumped. Local residents captured the blinking lights on their cameras and shared videos on social media platforms.
The video was recorded by residents of Malihabad in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh, and it's now viral on social media. Some found it a celestial event while others termed it 'strange'. Twitterati even guessed it of being an unidentified flying object (UFO). Sources, however, told IANS that it was a Starlink-51 satellite train.
Watch:
On September 4, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX had sent a space tug aloft along with another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast of Florida, carrying 51 Starlink internet satellites to orbit.
SpaceX has already sent more than 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, in an effort to create a huge constellation for broadband service targeted for remote areas.
The company founded by Musk has also launched more than 25 Starlink-centric missions in 2022 already. The September 4 launch was SpaceX's 40th of the year and continued to add to the Starlink mega constellation.
Here's how internet reacted on seeing the night sky lit up mysteriously...
