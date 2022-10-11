'Typical Indian uncle': Kapil Dev's remarks on Mental health sparks controversy; watch

Kapil Dev, the former Indian cricketer, has triggered netizens with his controversial statement on mental health. It was during an event on World Mental Health Day, October 10, that the 1983-World Cup captain commented on the young generation facing depression, pressure, and other concerns towards their mental well-being.
Watch:
In the now-viral interview, the professional cricketer criticized today's generation on how and why do students from class 10 and 12 complain of having depression... "They study in air-conditioned schools wherein parents pay their children's fees, teachers can't physically punish them (unlike previous times)," he joked and questioned how, despite these facilities, youngsters can face depression.
Did his intentions go for a toss? Were his words misunderstood? Later, in the video, Kapil Dev advised that "Pressure must be converted to pleasure."
After hearing the comments of Kapil Dev, Twitterati took to slam his views on mental health. Young netizens called him to be one of those who ignore or take mental health for granted; some dubbed him "a boomer uncle." The audience at the show, however, enjoyed and applauded his remarks.
Check out some reactions on Twitter:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)