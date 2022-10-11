'Typical Indian uncle': Kapil Dev's remarks on Mental health sparks controversy; watch

Kapil Dev, the former Indian cricketer, has triggered netizens with his controversial statement on mental health. It was during an event on World Mental Health Day, October 10, that the 1983-World Cup captain commented on the young generation facing depression, pressure, and other concerns towards their mental well-being.

Gaslighting. Mr Kapil Dev probably played in the era of no Social.The way he dragged school kids in his insensitive rantPressure of living upto parents humongous expectations is same for kids studying in Air Conditioned Schools. Boomers are laughing and enjoying his filthy rant https://t.co/jzMaJYtyPa — TanyaSingh (@T19Says) October 11, 2022

In the now-viral interview, the professional cricketer criticized today's generation on how and why do students from class 10 and 12 complain of having depression... "They study in air-conditioned schools wherein parents pay their children's fees, teachers can't physically punish them (unlike previous times)," he joked and questioned how, despite these facilities, youngsters can face depression.

Did his intentions go for a toss? Were his words misunderstood? Later, in the video, Kapil Dev advised that "Pressure must be converted to pleasure."

After hearing the comments of Kapil Dev, Twitterati took to slam his views on mental health. Young netizens called him to be one of those who ignore or take mental health for granted; some dubbed him "a boomer uncle." The audience at the show, however, enjoyed and applauded his remarks.

Kapil Dev is a boomer uncle. — Vishnu Prasad (@tweets_vp) October 11, 2022

@therealkapildev spoke like a typical Indian uncle asking what is pressure & depression?



He's correct in saying that parents spend lakhs of rupees for their kid's education but that doesn't mean the kid can't feel pressurised



Stress & pressure shouldn't be ridiculed!#KapilDev — Vishesh (@vishesh_srt) October 11, 2022

After seeing that clip of Kapil Dev joking about mental health, l thought of writing a long expletive-laden post but then realised life is too short for this crap. Perhaps some other day, when l have the energy to deal with another pea-brained uncle like him. — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) October 11, 2022

American words' have come, be it depression. I don't understand this.. That's where I have come from. We played for enjoyment and where there's enjoyment, there can't be pressure,” #KapilDev

Unfortunate statement on World Mental Health Day. I think sir should google #Mentalhealth — Raj Alampur Psychologist (@RajAlampur) October 11, 2022

Unfortunately, mental health issues are very very real; people lose their lives to it, and quiting a job is not the solution.

You may think that you and Kapil Dev are smart and know everything about this, but try learning about it a little more. — PM (@Desi_Gooner) October 11, 2022

