World Mental Health Day: 10 Inspirational quotes to give you positive vibes

World Mental Health Day provides is a moment to reflect on one's mental wellbeing. It was first celebrated on October 10, 1992, as an annual activity of the World Federation for Mental Health.

The day focuses on issues of mental health, which often go ignored in the fast and furious lives of people. On this day, take note of some quotes that you can add to your collection. The next time you feel low, revisit these happy thoughts that can make you feel better.

Some quotes to give you positive vibes:

"There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t." — John Green

"You can be everything. You can be the infinite amount of things that people are." — Kesha

"Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Albus Dumbledore

"Nothing can dim the light that shines from within." — Maya Angelou

"There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in." ― Leonard Cohen

"You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you." — Dan Millman

"Self-care is how you take your power back." — Lalah Delia

"There is no standard normal. Normal is subjective. There are seven billion versions of normal on this planet. — Matt Haig, Reasons to Stay Alive

"I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship." – Louisa May Alcott

