International Day of Happiness 2021: Top 10 quotes which can make you feel positive and lively

International Day of Happiness is celebrated across the world on March 20 to spread awareness about the importance of being happy amidst all chaos which is bound to unfold.

International Day of Happiness was started by the United Nations to promote the idea that happiness must be a fundamental goal. This day gives a call to other countries as well to approach public policies in ways that improve the well-being of all citizens.

International day of happiness 2021 theme

The theme for this year's International Day of Happiness is 'Keep Calm. Stay Wise. Be Kind.'

Here are a few quotes which can make you feel positive and lively-

"You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way."

"Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you’re doing better than you’ve done before.”

"You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

"In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.”

"Winning is fun, but those moments that you can touch someone’s life in a very positive way are better.”

"Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you.”

"You are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream.”

“Let your unique awesomeness and positive energy inspire confidence in others.”

"The good life is a process, not a state of being. It is a direction, not a destination."

"It is never too late to be what you might have been.”