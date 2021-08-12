TwitterBJPseDarGaya: Congress says party's official account blocked out of fear of govt; followers condemn 'digital dadagiri'

The Congress alleged on Thursday that the party's official Twitter handle as well as that of a large number of its leaders and workers have been blocked by the microblogging website, which justified the action saying it has been done for violating rules.

The development comes close on the heels of the blocking of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle after he shared pictures of the family of a nine-year-old alleged rape-and-murder victim in Delhi last week in violation of laws.

Twitter, on its part, said the blocking of the accounts of several Congress leaders, including that of Gandhi, was done to protect individual privacy and safety after they posted images that violated its rules.

The Congress accused the website of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government.

Congress leaders changed their Twitter handle names to Rahul Gandhi with some of them even replacing their display pictures on the microblogging site with that of the former party chief.

Many of them accused Twitter of acting out of fear of the government and started making tweets with the hashtag- #TwitterBJPseDarGaya. Many Congress supporters chimed in to support the movement.

Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:47 PM IST