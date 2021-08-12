'Anarchists at display': Netizens outraged over viral CCTV footage showing Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in Rajya Sabha

Despite Opposition members alleging an attack by Rajya Sabha security personnel on Wednesday, CCTV footage of the ruckus emerged on Thursday showing Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded prematurely on Wednesday after security personnel were called in Rajya Sabha after the Opposition created a ruckus during the passage of the insurance amendment bill that seeks to privatise general insurance companies.

In the CCTV visuals from the Upper House, Opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in Parliament. In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman's podium.

The Opposition also condemned the incident in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House."

"The Opposition strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government. We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people's concern," it added.

However, the video went viral, earning the opposition a lot of condemnation by the general public.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:20 PM IST