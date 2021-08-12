Opposition leaders meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, apprise him of uproar over bill on Wednesday

Opposition leaders on Thursday met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to apprise him of yesterday's incident in the Upper House, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, Opposition leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPIM, RJD, SP, NCP, CPI, IUML and LJD met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today.

The Opposition resorted to vociferous protests on Wednesday as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was taken up for consideration in the upper House. They accused the government of not following parliamentary norms and "bulldozing" the legislation. The Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was taken up after the upper House unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to enable states to prepare their own OBC lists.

Earlier in the day, eaders of several opposition parties on Thursday marched in protest against the government on several issues, including Pegasus, farm laws and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was crushed in Parliament and democracy was "murdered".

Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.

Those who attended the meeting included Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Kharge, Sanjay Raut, Tiruchi Siva, Manoj Jha and other opposition leaders.

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, two days before the scheduled conclusion.

The Opposition has also been protesting and forcing adjournments on their other demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and withdrawal of three farm laws.

