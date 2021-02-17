Twitteratti celebrate after Delhi Court acquits Priya Ramani in the MJ Akbar defamation case; here are the reactions

A Delhi Court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani today in the defamation case filed against her by former Union Minister MJ Akbar after she accused him of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India in 2018.

After a trial that has taken over 2 years, the Rouse Avenue Court finally delivered the much-awaited judgment today declaring Ramani not guilty. The Court said that "a woman has the right to put her grievance even after decades."

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said that no charges levelled against Ramani were proved. The court said it is shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana have been written that empower women and teach us to respect them. The court mentioned that even a man with a high social status can also be a sexual harasser.