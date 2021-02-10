MeToo: Sona Mohapatra, Swara Bhasker, others hail 'braveheart' Priya Ramani for taking on MJ Akbar in court

A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned to February 17 the pronouncement of judgement in the criminal defamation case, filed by former Union Minister and veteran journalist M.J. Akbar, against journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct.

"Since the arguments by the counsels were lengthy, more time will take to pronounce the judgement," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said and adjourned the matter.

After the hearing was deferred, several celebrities including Bollywood actresses Swara Bhasker, Kubra Sait and singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to react to the same.

Hailing Priya Ramani as a 'braveheart', they thanked her for being the voice of several other women.

