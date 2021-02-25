Twitterati is celebrating Nirav Modi's 'ghar wapasi' with lit memes

The wanted fugitive, diamond merchant Nirav Modi will be extradited to India to stand trial, a UK extradition judge ordered on Thursday. Modi lost his fight against being extradited to India as a UK judge ruled that he can be sent back to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.
The 49-year-old appeared via video link from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London as District Judge Samuel Goozee handed down his judgment at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.
This news has been welcomed by people across India. They have taken to Twitter to commend the decision of UK extraditing the fugitive. People are hopeful that justice will be served to those who lost their money and jobs due to Modi's scam. Also, to celebrate the occasion, we have memes.
Here are some of the reactions and memes. Have a look.
With inputs from PTI.