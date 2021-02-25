Sensex jumps 258 points; Nifty reclaims 15,000 level

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 258 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 15,000 mark on Thursday, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and TCS amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 257.62 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 51,039.31.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 115.35 points or 0.77 per cent to 15,097.35.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by NTPC, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.