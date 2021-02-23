Teji Mandi: Rising bond yields put equities on fire - How is RBI planning to contain it?

Rising bond yields have emerged as a major threat to the equity market rally. Yield on the 10-year bond in India moved up from the recent low of 5.76% to 6.13% on February 23, 2021. A sharp rise in domestic as well as global bond yields has prompted a sharp correction as the market closed in red for the fifth consecutive trading session.

Why bond yields are rising in India?

The government's announcement of a massive borrowing program and rise in fiscal deficit are the primary reasons behind the spike in bond yields.

Market borrowing of the central government is projected at Rs 12 lakh crore in FY22. To facilitate this, RBI could increase the supply of government bonds in the market. It could result in bond prices to decrease, putting pressure on yields in the process.