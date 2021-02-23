Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 23, 2021

MPC minutes:

In the recently released minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed satisfaction over the economic recovery. He said that it turned out to be better than anticipated- in terms of both growth and inflation.

He has also remained committed to ensuring the availability of liquidity in the system. Further, the minutes suggest that the RBI could continue with the current accommodative stance for a longer duration. However, the members have expressed their worry about the lack of investments and systemic stress.

Despite the swift recovery, concerns continue to hover around the economic condition. As Ashima Goyal puts it, output levels remain below 2019 levels despite the recovery.

Supply chains are yet to normalize, and unemployment rates continue to remain high. However, near-term inflation outlook appears less risky which is a major relief. Mridul K. Saggar noted that food prices appear at the bottom. They might start firming up from Q1 of 2021-22. But, high food inflation like last year is unlikely.