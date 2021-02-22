Teji Mandi: Natural gas - a lot of work has gone in, a lot more to be accomplished!

Cut GST for better reach:

Along with the infrastructure building, bringing gas under GST is also extremely vital. It will reduce the cost of gas, helping to expand its reach among the manufacturers and city gas projects.

At present, natural gas attracts central excise duty, state VAT, and central sales tax. CNG price includes excise duty of 14% and value-added tax (VAT). It varies from 5-24% from state to state. Despite this burden of taxes, CNG price is nearly half of petrol and diesel prices. If a GST rate of 5-18% is applied, it will bring the selling prices down substantially thereby further improving its affordability.

In addition, the input tax credit facility will help companies to offset natural gas-related taxes, improving their profitability. With cheaper natural gas, user industries will also benefit from reduced operating expenses. Currently, fertilizer is the largest gas-consuming sector accounting for 29% share. It is followed by city gas distributors at 18%, and power producers at 17%.

Closing comments:

Natural gas contributes nearly 6% of India's energy mix. It is significantly low compared to the global average of ~24%. The government has set the target of pushing it to 15% by 2030. The target appears out of hand unless the government walks the talk and reduces the GST on natural gas.

