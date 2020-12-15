Twitter users locked in bizarre Gujarati vs Marathi food war; South Indians and Punjabis poke fun

Food debates are endless. And while we may be open to trying out new food items, many seem to have an a modicum of (at times inexplicable) loyalty towards their own cuisine. This had led to many a debate online - from the eternal mystery surrounding veg biryani to the current Twitter spat on the virtues of Maharashtrian versus Gujarati cuisine.
Now, far be it from us to take sides, but we feel compelled to note that in many ways this is a rather bizarre trend. For one thing, the debate that began with Maharashtrian and Gujarati food offerings has now expanded to include other regions. Thus, even as the trend gains popularity, it has become a bit of a free-for-all with South Indians, Punjabis and other communities taking a jibe and promoting their own cuisine.
"Gujju and Maharashtrian's are fighting over food without realizing that South India has the best food. LOL," tweeted one user.
Others still continue to promote rather unappetising food items that offer up a weak argument when it comes to the "best food" debate. A third category of these tweets now fall into the "peacemaker" category, assuaging annoyed netizens that all food items are equally delicious.
"Maharashtrian, Gujarati or South Indian, Every Good food is tasty, Haters just lack taste buds or have eaten from some bad outlets," reads one eloquent post.
Take a look at some of the posts:
