Amid Tanishq ad controversy, Twitter user's 'Boycott Biryani' challenge sparks debate on origin of the dish

A Tanishq ad on interfaith love triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting 'love jihad'. The 43-second commercial led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter. Amid this, a Twitter user challenged tweeple to 'boycott Biryaani' and it sparked a debate over the origin of India's beloved dish.

The user had tweeted: "Open challenge: Boycott biryaani if you can!"

Reacting to it, a user wrote: "Why shud we boycott Biryani which is our own Hindu civizational dish? You plagiarised our Pulao (Pulaka in Sanskrit) by giving it Persian name (Biryani) just as you did with many Hindu things, which Left legitimises. So logically/morally, U shud boycott Biryani as it not yours."

"Please Check where the dhaan/paddy Grows and it’s origin! India is the land who gave wheat and rice to d world! Now, please don’t tell me that the Ur Mogul brought the recipe of briyani in their pocket like they brought the paneer too! Changing name doesn’t change the facts," read another comment.

A user commented, "Biryani is made by mixing traditional hindu spices with basmati rice(which is grown only in north india and not in persia, central asia etc) and meat. Why would the hindu right boycott it?"

