Give me rice, I will make biryani: Faye D'Souza's perfect answer to trolls

Giving a befitting reply to her trolls who called her a rice bag, Indian journalist Faye D'Souza said "Give me rice, I'll make biryani."
The journalist quit Mirror Now and now has her own YouTube channel.
After her stint at Mirrow Now, the journalist has been bringing her viewers news that mainstream media fails to report. She has actively been speaking up about issues that matter and her work has received immense support from her followers. However, there were others who went on to troll her. Trolls on social media went on to call her a rice bag.
A Twitter user had said, "RICE BAGS talking about morales. They want to Convert people that's why they are picky only on Hindus to DEFAME. Faye DSouza or whoever you are. You need more than a RICE BAG to criticize Hindus."
Well, it is needless to say that Faye always has a befitting reply to her trolls. Earlier, too, Faye after being called a rice bag, said "Hey trolls who are calling me "rice bag" and offering me rice. I'm South Indian and I love rice. If sending rice, please send the Kerala red rice or boiled ponni rice. It's my favourite."
