Twitter overwhelmed with love as netizens celebrate #ParentsDay2021 virtually

'Next to God, Thy parents', this proverb perfectly suits our parents who go to great lengths to keep us safe and happy.

Parents are perhaps the greatest support a child can have. They are the pillars of a family and play an indispensable part in nourishing a child's emotional, physical and mental growth.

Today the world is honouring all such parents on Parents' Day. This day is held every year in India on the fourth Sunday of July. This year, it is being celebrated on July 25.

Parents' Day appreciates the role parents play in children's life. On this day, we honour parents' selfless commitment towards their children, and their unconditional love and care.

Tday is the right occasion to to thank our parents for their sacrifices, efforts, love, and care that they gave us to make our lives more enriching.

On Sunday, people across the globe took to social media to speak about the unending support and love they recieved from their parents.

Here's how people are appreciating and wishing their parents on Parents' Day. Have a look.