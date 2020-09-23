Twitter is deleting its WhatsApp after #DeepikaMaalChat

Continuing its probe into the drug's connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday summoned Deepika Padukone's manger Karishma Prakash for questioning. A top NCB official said that she has been summoned as some WhatsApp chats showed she was allegedly involved in the drug case.

Amid this, news channel Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika and her manager, who is reportedly an employee with Kwan Talent Management Agency.

The chats are dated to October 2017, and show Padukone asking for 'maal' from K, after which the latter says she can ask 'Amit' because he is 'carrying.' The actress then allegedly clarified that she wants 'hash' and not 'weed'.

After the hashtag '#DeepikaMaalChat' trended on Twitter, several users took hilarious digs at Times Now's news anchor Navika Kumar and announced that they were deleteing their WhatsApp chats.

A user wrote, "One day Navika will climb out of the TV screen to grab your phone and start reading your Whatsapp messages."

"Navika Kumar is the only Journalist whose Journalism is based on Whatsapp msgs & Chats," wrote another user.

Check out the tweets here: