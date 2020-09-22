Twitter trends 'Maal Hai Kya?' memes after Deepika Padukone named in NCB drug probe

Continuing its probe into the drug's connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management agency for questioning.

A top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official related to the probe said, "We have summoned Prakash, who works as a manager at Kwan and its CEO Dhruv".

The official said that they have been summoned as some WhatsApp chats showed they were allegedly involved in the drug case.

Based on the chats accessed by Times Now, individuals with the initials K, D, S, N, and J were discussing drugs.

It has been alleged that D stands for Deepika Padukone and K is for Karishma Prakash, her manager who works at KWAN with Jaya.

The chats are dated to October 2017, and show Padukone asking for “maal” from K, after which the latter says she can ask “Amit” because he is “carrying.”

D then clarified that she wants “hash” and not “weed.”

This led to the words “Maal hai kya?” trending on Twitter.

