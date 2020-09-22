Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar summoned by NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned two persons associated with Mumbai based KWAN Talent Management Agency in their ongoing probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The agency has called the firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dhruv Chitgopekar and Karishma Prakash, also employed with KWAN who handled actor Deepika Padukone’s account. KPS Malhotra, deputy director, NCB confirmed the development. The duos have been asked to appear before the agency on Tuesday.
Under the scanner are some incriminating chats in which drugs are allegedly discussed. The chats accessed naming Deepika are from October 2017 in which the sender ‘Deepika Padukone’ is asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. The agency believes ‘K’ to be Krishna Prakash. The chats further discuss how the contraband can be delivered and Deepika is asking for “hash” and “not weed”. The authenticity of the chats is being investigated by the agency.
Celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will also be summoned this week. The agency initially began their probe after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed them alleged incriminating chats of actor Rhea Chakraborty. Subsequently, NCB scanned chats of several other persons involved.
The agency has been questioning and arresting people based on the details of the chats recovered from the phones of people, some of whom were acquaintances of the late actor.
The agency is analysing the chats where drugs have been allegedly discussed and confronting the arrested accused with them. The investigations pertain to drug consumption and sale and whether the late actor had been provided with banned substances. Based on the chats and investigations, the agency has made arrests in the city and Goa, including peddlers of contraband to high-profile clients.
