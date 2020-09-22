Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar summoned by NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned two persons associated with Mumbai based KWAN Talent Management Agency in their ongoing probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The agency has called the firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dhruv Chitgopekar and Karishma Prakash, also employed with KWAN who handled actor Deepika Padukone’s account. KPS Malhotra, deputy director, NCB confirmed the development. The duos have been asked to appear before the agency on Tuesday.

Under the scanner are some incriminating chats in which drugs are allegedly discussed. The chats accessed naming Deepika are from October 2017 in which the sender ‘Deepika Padukone’ is asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. The agency believes ‘K’ to be Krishna Prakash. The chats further discuss how the contraband can be delivered and Deepika is asking for “hash” and “not weed”. The authenticity of the chats is being investigated by the agency.