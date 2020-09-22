‘Maal hai kya?’: Kangana mocks Deepika after latter’s name emerges in NCB drug probe related to Sushant's death

Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning.

However, according to a report by Times Now, another celeb’s name has cropped up after the NCB grilled Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi, on Monday.

Based on the chats accessed by the media house, individuals with the initials K, D, S, N, and J were discussing drugs.

It has been alleged that D stands for Deepika Padukone and K is for Karishma Prakash, her manager who works at KWAN with Jaya.