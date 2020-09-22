‘Maal hai kya?’: Kangana mocks Deepika after latter’s name emerges in NCB drug probe related to Sushant's death

Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning.
However, according to a report by Times Now, another celeb’s name has cropped up after the NCB grilled Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi, on Monday.
Based on the chats accessed by the media house, individuals with the initials K, D, S, N, and J were discussing drugs.
It has been alleged that D stands for Deepika Padukone and K is for Karishma Prakash, her manager who works at KWAN with Jaya.
The chats are dated to October 2017, and show Padukone asking for “maal” from K, after which the latter says she can ask “Amit” because he is “carrying.”
D then clarified that she wants “hash” and not “weed.”
As the news headlined across social media platforms, the first one to take a dig at Padukone was her B-town arch-nemesis Kangana Ranaut.
Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone”
Earlier, Ranaut took a jibe at Deepika, when Sushant’s father filed an FIR against his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for abetment to suicide.
Kangana tagged Mumbai Police on Twitter and wrote, “Bollywood’s “repeat after me” gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone"
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
Amid the ongoing CBI probe, reports of the actor being bipolar, battling depression and anxiety cropped up, which sparked a conversation about mental health issues.
Taking cues from her own experience, Padukone posted mental health messages after his Rajput’s death for people struggling with depression and other issues.
Sushant and Deepika worked together in the 2017 film ‘Raabta’.
The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others in the case for allegedly procuring and transporting drugs.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)