Twitter in splits as J&K Police takes aeroplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it into 'custody'

The Jammu and Kashmir have taken an unusually shaped balloon into "custody" after it landed in the Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening. The aeroplane-shaped balloon had been made to look like a Pakistan International Airlines craft and even had "PIA" emblazoned on the side.
"The balloon was taken into custody by police," reported news agency ANI solemnly sharing a picture of the balloon. According to reports, Locals in Sotra Chak village had informed the police after seeing the balloon. On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot and seized the balloon. The matter is under police investigation.
Needless to say, Twitter is having a field day with the news update. While some marvelled at the fact that such a balloon had been created and launched, others recalled the time fellow news agency PTI had tweeted about the capture of a pigeon near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district upon suspicion of being "trained in Pakistan for spying".
And while some were concerned about the possible threat to India's safety this or other future objects might pose, others were wholly absorbed in debating the shape of the balloon.
"Jokes apart, did our radars picked it up and if it did why it was not shot down and allowed to land instead (sic)," read one alarmed tweet.
"It is very badly made Balloon. Shape is also not correct," bemoaned another.
"This is some serious issue. they across the border planning something big .We should not send vaccines @narendramodi," opined a third.
