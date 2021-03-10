Twitter in splits as J&K Police takes aeroplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it into 'custody'

Needless to say, Twitter is having a field day with the news update. While some marvelled at the fact that such a balloon had been created and launched, others recalled the time fellow news agency PTI had tweeted about the capture of a pigeon near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district upon suspicion of being "trained in Pakistan for spying".

And while some were concerned about the possible threat to India's safety this or other future objects might pose, others were wholly absorbed in debating the shape of the balloon.

"Jokes apart, did our radars picked it up and if it did why it was not shot down and allowed to land instead (sic)," read one alarmed tweet.

"It is very badly made Balloon. Shape is also not correct," bemoaned another.

"This is some serious issue. they across the border planning something big .We should not send vaccines @narendramodi," opined a third.