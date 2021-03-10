‘Good riddance’: Twitter pleased as Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' amid backlash over remarks on Meghan Markle

Journalist Piers Morgan has long been a critic of former actor and present day Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. While the two appeared to begin on an amicable footing, things rapidly devolved as Morgan repeatedly criticised her. , from her romance with Prince Harry to their separation from the Royal Family. Now, as the couple's interview with Oprah makes waves around the world, he has once again come forth with several critical remarks.
Morgan made a number of comments lampooning the couple, questioning Meghan's assertion about having suicidal thoughts and calling for the royals to provide additional details about the allegations they had made. He called her the "Pinocchio Princess" and contended that the criticism he was facing was "just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is deemed a racist bully."
And on Tuesday, Morgan faced criticism from his own colleague for "continuing to trash" Markle. Co-host Alex Beresford brought up the multitude of remarks that the journalist has made against Markle over the years, prompting Morgan to get up and walk off the set.
Incidentally, the fact that Good Morning Britain decided to interview Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle and urged people to tune in to watch him "reacting to the Oprah interview" has also done no favours for the situation.
Eventually, petitions surfaced seeking his resignation from the show - a fact that Morgan defiantly tweeted about.
But while he might not have been fired based on the petitions, viewers appear to have gotten what they wished for. ITV announced on Tuesday that Morgan has quit "Good Morning Britain".
"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a short statement quoted by CNN. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add." Earlier in the day, Morgan walked off the sets of the breakfast show after he was slammed by a co-host for his criticism of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
Hours later, he tweeted a photo with his late manager John Ferriter and said that the latter would have told him to do "exactly the same thing".
But while Morgan staunchly maintains his point of view, Twitter is busy cheering. Naturally there are some who agree with the journalist's point of view, but for the most part the reaction seems to be one of elation.
"Piers Morgan walked off his tv show after his co-presenter Alex Beresford called him out for his comments about Meghan Markle. The man couldn't handle 3 minutes of a cleaner version of what he's dished out for years," jibed one Twitter user.
"Piers Morgan is leaving Good Morning Britain for good, and that's good for everybody. Good riddance," summed up a second.
A third wondered if Morgan could be "cancelled", prompting a reply in the affirmative from the man himself. And while we're not quite sure what that was intended to imply, Twitter has certainly taken him to heart.
"Cry not for Piers Morgan - there are plenty of bridges for him to find work under. Sincerely, the 'jumped up twerp'," tweeted Markle's Suits co-star Patrick Adams who had recently come out in support of the Duchess.
Take a look at some of the remarks:
