‘Good riddance’: Twitter pleased as Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' amid backlash over remarks on Meghan Markle

Journalist Piers Morgan has long been a critic of former actor and present day Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. While the two appeared to begin on an amicable footing, things rapidly devolved as Morgan repeatedly criticised her. , from her romance with Prince Harry to their separation from the Royal Family. Now, as the couple's interview with Oprah makes waves around the world, he has once again come forth with several critical remarks.

Morgan made a number of comments lampooning the couple, questioning Meghan's assertion about having suicidal thoughts and calling for the royals to provide additional details about the allegations they had made. He called her the "Pinocchio Princess" and contended that the criticism he was facing was "just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is deemed a racist bully."

And on Tuesday, Morgan faced criticism from his own colleague for "continuing to trash" Markle. Co-host Alex Beresford brought up the multitude of remarks that the journalist has made against Markle over the years, prompting Morgan to get up and walk off the set.