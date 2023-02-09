Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram Down: Netizens share memes after most social media apps face outage

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram faced an outage some hours ago and reportedly became unavailable to thousands of users worldwide. Many users from the US earlier notified the outages by using alternative social media platforms. However, around 10.15 am on Thursday, Indians too joined the tweets to trend #TwitterDown.

All that made it to the microblogging site were memes. Check out some reactions:

#TwitterDown be like😝😝😝

Me thinking my internet is not working!

Meanwhile Twitter: pic.twitter.com/vPxhX6YIjn — Bombay Bees (@bombay_bees) February 9, 2023

Twitter down 🤦 elon musk uncle se nai sambhala ja raha #TwitterDown — rafay👑❤️ (@Rafay_ali32) February 9, 2023

Someone at Twitter right now trying to fix the bug for why everyone is overlimit on their daily tweets.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/H7Qh7Qoo0t — Vivek Roshan (@iamvivekroshan) February 9, 2023

me: i don't really care about twitter, i have a life



twitter: [down for 5 seconds]



me: pic.twitter.com/rTeQKOt1DK — berry 🌿 (@sckberry) February 8, 2023

Twitter Support responds

Earlier, Twitter Support staff addressed the case and stated that they are aware of the problem and are trying to fix it. "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," Twitter Support tweeted.

Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 8, 2023

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 59 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 32 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with server connection.

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and CEO Elon Musk had said the outage was due to back-end changes to make the platform faster.

