Microsoft Teams is down; netizens take to Twitter with hilarious memes | FPJ

Did your office call stop all of a sudden leaving you worried? No, it is not your internet connection that is to be blamed. Microsoft Teams is down and the internet is full of memes to announce this out in public.

American tech giant Microsoft's services including Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, went down on Wednesday for thousands of users in India. As per Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, thousands of Indian users were affected by this disruption. Teams and Outlook are two of the most used professional applications.

Amid the reports of the outage, Twitter was flooded with hashtags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook.

Check memes:

Me after realising MS Teams and outlook is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/x1X2609hVE — Yashdip Does Cricket 🏏 (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023

Employee when come to know that #MicrosoftTeams is down: pic.twitter.com/HLfUeqvc5C — Goggle Wala Memer (@GoggleWalaMemer) January 25, 2023

#MicrosoftTeams



Microsoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/BslPGQilqg — Trojan_Horse (@Sampath0623) January 25, 2023

