Microsoft Teams is down; netizens take to Twitter with hilarious memes

Did your office call stop all of a sudden leaving you worried? No, it is not your internet connection that is to be blamed. Microsoft Teams is down and the internet is full of memes to announce this out in public.
American tech giant Microsoft's services including Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, went down on Wednesday for thousands of users in India. As per Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, thousands of Indian users were affected by this disruption. Teams and Outlook are two of the most used professional applications.
Amid the reports of the outage, Twitter was flooded with hashtags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook.
Check memes:
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)