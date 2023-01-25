Microsoft Teams is down; netizens take to Twitter with hilarious memes

e-Paper Get App
Microsoft Teams, Outlook suffer major outage in India. Several users rushed to social media to notify others of the case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Did your office call stop all of a sudden leaving you worried? No, it is not your internet connection that is to be blamed. Microsoft Teams is down and the internet is full of memes to announce this out in public.

American tech giant Microsoft's services including Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, went down on Wednesday for thousands of users in India. As per Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, thousands of Indian users were affected by this disruption. Teams and Outlook are two of the most used professional applications.

Amid the reports of the outage, Twitter was flooded with hashtags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook.

Check memes:

