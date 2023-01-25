'Stock Market Crash' trends on Twitter as netizens share hilarious memes

Stock Market Crash Memes | Twitter

All investors have their eyes on the clock to see it strike three, however, they await that money come their way and no losses mark their fates. As the bell would ring soon, people are busy tracking the stock market. The internet is full of hilarious reactions and memes suggesting that the stock market is crashing to cries.

What's trending on Twitter? "Stock market crash" makes it there with memes being shared by Twitterati. Take a look at some reactions from the microblogging site right here.

Guys stop loss kya hota hai... Adani ka share kb double hoga... Gyluys i m felling low. #StockMarket #nifty #stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/5fIFMB1tng — chart bay✨ (@zooby_ravan) January 25, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)