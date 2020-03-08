Twitter can't keep calm over Shashi Tharoor's super pink Women's Day 2020 greetings

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sent his wishes across through a tweet on the micro-blogging website on Sunday.
The Thiruvanthapuram MP wrote, "Every day is Women’s Day but it’s great to have one special day just for them!"
Tharoor also shared a video in which he is interviewed by satirist Akash Banerjee. The video is titled, "Everyday is Women's Day - Dr. Tharoor on Why I Am A Feminist".
Watch Video:
However, Twitter just couldn't keep calm over the "super pink" graphic in Shashi Tharoor's tweet. "Time to hire a new graphic designer Mr Tharoor," a Twitter user wrote. While another user said, "Errr that's just a picture of you with your name 4 times and a shiny pink ribbon, where are the women?"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier in the day, the President of India Ramnath Kovind also sent greetings on International Women's Day 2020. "On International Women's Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world," he wrote.
"Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over his social media accounts to inspirational women on the ocassion of Women's Day 2020.
