International Women's Day 2020: Meet Anuradha Solanki, a waiter at Mantralaya who dreams to win 2022 Asian Para Games

While she was interested in sports since childhood, her experience was limited to playing cricket with her brother. It was only when she was 30, that she came in touch with the President of her district’s Paralympics Association, Ganesh Jadhav, who sent her for an inter-state women’s cricket match. Her team won.

Anuradha gradually developed a keener interest in sports. Jadhav selected her for a state-level Sitting Volleyball competition in Nagpur, where her team finished as the runners-up in the tournament. Jadhav then encouraged her to try her hand at wheelchair fencing, and sent her to Santhosh Shejwal, who had coached international wheelchair fencing champion Vibas Sen.

While the sport caught her fancy, it was expensive as it involved costly sporting equipment.

Anuradha’s coach Shejwal told The Free Press Journal, “I told her on the very first day, that she would need six to seven lakh rupees. She did not know how to manage the money, but had the confidence that she would do it somehow. I told her to come for training from the next day.”

Solanki went on to win three bronze medals in three events at the National Wheelchair Fencing Championship held in Chennai. On the back of her performance, she was sent for the sport’s World Cup in the Netherlands in November last year. Till then, she had been using her coach’s equipment. For the World Cup, however, she would need top-notch equipment, which would come at a cost.