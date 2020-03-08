International Women's Day 2020: This Mumbai restaurant has an all-woman team

It’s a maiden affair this time, announced The Terrace Café & Bar while launching their new outpost at Andheri, Mumbai. “‘A Maiden Affair' stands for strong, independent women. Coincidentally, we have only worked with women entrepreneurs – be it for the design, cocktail menu, food menus, even our PR & digital team,” explain co-owners Shivani Shroff and Paulomi Shah, who run the place with their husbands. It is also their first hospitality venture, a maiden affair.

The food and beverage is headed by accomplished women, including cocktail stylist Vidhi Puri, founder of The Cocktail Story – India’s first community that unites bartenders, bars, alco-bev brands, and spirit enthusiasts. She works alongside in-house mixologist Atul Mundaye.

Nutritionist and chef Aditi Prabhu, under the guidance of head chef Rakesh Talwar, has crafted the menu – a mix of global cuisine.