5 Healthy Brunch Ideas For Lazy Sunday Mornings

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 14, 2025
Sundays are made for sleeping in, slow coffee, and brunch that doesn’t feel like a chore
If you want something nourishing without the mess or effort, these 5 healthy yet lazy brunch ideas have your back
Avocado Toast With Eggs: Smashed avocado spread over whole-grain toast and topped with a poached or soft-boiled egg. It takes just 5 minutes to make and is full of healthy fats, fibre and protein to keep you satisfied
Greek Yogurt Parfait: Simply layer thick Greek yogurt with fresh berries, a handful of granola, and a drizzle of honey. No cooking, just a quick, high-protein option that’s sweet and great for your gut
Vegetable Omelette Wrap: Whisk an egg, toss in whatever veggies you’ve got, cook it up, and roll the omelette into a tortilla. It’s fast, filling, and packs a solid hit of nutrients with minimal cleanup
Chickpea Salad: Toss chickpeas with olive oil, lemon juice, and your favourite herbs. It comes together in minutes, is loaded with plant-based protein and fibre, and makes for a light yet filling brunch
Smoothie Bowl: Blend banana, berries, and a handful of spinach until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with seeds, nuts, or extra fruit. It’s nutrient-dense and takes almost no time
