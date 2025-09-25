Cou-Cou To Bulla: 5 Bizarre Food Names You Need To Know!

Representative image | Canva

When it comes to food, the Caribbean doesn’t just bring flavour; it brings fun, quirky names that instantly make you smile. The Oxford English Dictionary has recently added 12 new Caribbean words, and a handful of them are all about food, as reported by AP. From cakes to salted fish, here are five bizarre-yet-delicious food names now officially recognised:

Cou-Cou

Sounds playful, right? This Caribbean staple combines okra, butter, and cornmeal into a comforting dish often paired with flying fish. There’s also the “cou-cou stick”, used to stir the dish into perfection.

Bulla

Derived from the Spanish word 'bollo' (bread roll), this Jamaican treat is a flat, round cake made with flour, molasses, brown sugar, and spices like ginger and nutmeg—sometimes with coconut or pineapple for an extra punch.

Buss Up Shut

Not a fight, but food! This flaky, fried bread resembles a tattered shirt, hence its quirky name. Popular in Trinidad and Tobago, it’s similar to paratha and usually served alongside curries.

Pholourie

First referenced in a 1936 calypso song, pholourie is a deep-fried delight of flour, ground split peas, and spices. These golden balls are perfect for snacking and are often served with tangy chutneys.

Saltfish

Dating all the way back to 1558, this preserved fish is salted and dried, giving it a unique flavour that’s central to many Caribbean dishes. It’s the oldest new addition on the list.