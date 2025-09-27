Book Review: Vishwajeet Agarwal’s Shiva And Shakti: The Dance Of Transformation In Coaching—A Practical Guide To Personal And Professional Growth

Spiritual beliefs can serve as powerful life coaches, and Vishwajeet Agarwal’s Shiva and Shakti: The Dance of Transformation in Coaching explores this idea beautifully. The book is ideal for anyone looking to guide clients past blocks that hinder growth.

Agarwal uses the metaphor of Shiva to represent the client and Shakti as the coach, illustrating how a coach can guide a client toward self-discovery and achievement. Through this lens, the book explains the Shiva-Shakti relationship while offering practical methods to help clients overcome challenges and grow.

Drawing from 26 years of professional experience, including 15 years in coaching, Agarwal provides a well-grounded framework. “At its core, this book offers a field-tested coaching approach that integrates reflective awareness (‘Shiva’) with intentional progress (‘Shakti’). It’s a step-by-step method coaches and leaders can use to create observable outcomes. Readers will find structured tools, case vignettes, and worksheets that translate insight into measurable performance improvements,” Agarwal explains.

The book clearly maps out the journey from reflection to results. Shiva represents stillness and pure consciousness, while Shakti embodies movement and transformation. Each chapter and sub-chapter focuses on how the coach (Shakti) facilitates growth in the client (Shiva) with step-by-step clarity. “This book answers a practical question—how do we move from reflection to results—and it’s informed by client outcome metrics, goal attainment, retention, engagement, and ROI. I wanted a resource that is culturally respectful, methodologically clear, and measurable in outcomes,” Agarwal says.

The chapters are simple and structured, explaining the roles of Shiva and Shakti, the stages of coaching, and practical techniques. Readers are guided carefully to ensure no critical aspect is missed.

Agarwal promises a compelling mix of philosophy, coaching science, symbolic storytelling, and reflective tools. “Key elements include the foundational model (Shiva: awareness, values, clarity; Shakti: choice, commitment, action), session protocols (coaching prompts, sample language, and ethical guardrails), measurement (goal-tracking sheets and outcome metrics), case studies (applications in education, leadership, and well-being), and a toolkit (reproducible checklists for clients and teams).”

What makes this book stand out is its practical application. Agarwal uses real-life Shiva-Shakti examples to show not only how to find answers but also how to explore them in everyday situations. This book is a valuable resource for coaches, students, leaders, educators, spiritual seekers, therapists, and anyone ready for transformation. It is accessible to both seasoned professionals and beginners.

Pick up Shiva and Shakti if you want to transform lives—whether as a coach or a client—through the illuminating metaphor of Shiva and Shakti.

Book: Shiva and Shakti: The Dance of Transformation in Coaching

Author: Vishwajeet Agarwal

Publisher: Independently published via Amazon KDP

Pages: 137

Price: Rs 85