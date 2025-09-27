Nisha's Mumbai: Of Patriotism, Parties, And Pioneering Design; Nisha JamVwal Gives A Glimpse Of Her Spectacular Week

When music becomes a love letter to the nation

I cannot begin this column without giving due credit to national awardee lyricist Manoj Muntashir, the master storyteller who, in collaboration with composers Ajay-Atul and some exceedingly talented singers, presented the untold story of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a musical at NMACC titled Mera Desh Pahle. Little known vignettes of his childhood and journey were given life through this emotional musical that had audiences shouting desh bhakti slogans.

The moment that stirred my soul was when the entire auditorium rose in spontaneous chants for our Prime Minister, voices merging in Vande Mataram and Mera Bharat Mahan. I had goosebumps as this opening night swept up in a wave of passionate pride. I wholeheartedly agree with CM Devendra Fadnavis that our Prime Minister has elevated us to such heights internationally that we feel this profound pride in being Indian. We stand tall today thanks to one man’s extraordinary vision and relentless efforts, and this musical epitomizes his remarkable journey.

Art of turning fifty in feathers and finery

Close on the heels of the larger than life Gautam Singhania extravaganza came another marquee celebration—grand, familial, and utterly enchanting. And while the beautiful lady who had this special birthday will stay anonymous, I will share that one guest—the lovely Jaya Raheja in her show-stopping red feather gown once again proved her artful penchant for avant-garde experimental excellence, and wow, did she steal the show!

The entire venue which used to be a much loved movie studio—was transformed into opulent banquet rooms, bars, and dining spaces to accommodate friends and family who flew in from across the globe, along with Mumbai’s glittering ‘set'.

Cars snaked their way in, filled with women trying to decode the mysterious theme. The glamour quotient was sky-high, and the band elevated the energy to euphoric levels. It was one of those evenings where celebration becomes an art form.

When design dreams take flight

Ashiti Bhartia of the Elle Magazine group hosted the ID Design and Architecture show, and it outdid every design exposition I’ve attended this year. This sprawling showcase of India’s finest design brands was nothing short of spectacular.

It’s transformational how AI and technology has become a big part of design and has made life more seamless for the designer and architect as well as for house-proud shaukeen DIY client who wish to do their homes on their own.

The choices are magnificent today. The opening night drew architects and interior designers in droves, creating a buzzing hive of creative energy with music and bartenders juggling glasses and drinks. What struck me most was how the event transformed from a mere exhibition into a confluence of artistic minds—each corner revealing innovative concepts that push the boundaries of Indian design sensibilities.

It’s events like these that remind me why Mumbai remains the cultural pulse of our nation.

