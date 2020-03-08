International Women's Day 2020: MSEDCL sees rising no. of women technicians in state

Today, women are not only seen to be breaking age-old patriarchal doctrines but are storming male bastions to take up careers or job opportunities thought to be made for men only.
More than 2,000 women in Maharashtra alone work as Vidyut Sahayaks (technicians) at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). They have not only defied social norms but have broken all barriers and performed better than their male counterparts in several cases, say MSEDCL officials.
Recruited for the job, the women are trained as operators in the control room and are also trained to repair high tension (HT) wires, above 132 kilovolt (KV). As part of their job, the women climb high-mast electric towers, repair insulators, report faulty electrical lines and work on routine maintenance of supply lines. They work no less than their male counterparts.
“This job requires physical stamina and hence, most of the time, only men applied for this job. However, we noticed women, too, are applying for the same strenuous job, and we decided to recruit and train them. So, in the first batch, MSEDCL recruited 1,000 women as Vidyut Sahayaks in 2012. Today, the number of Vidyut Sahayaks in the state has crossed 2,000,” said Mamta Pandey, the MSEDCL public relations officers and spokesperson.
Anisa Shaikh, who works at Khalapur subdivision of MSEDCL, said, “Times have changed, there is nothing that women cannot do. I learnt the skill and it helped me get this job. Initially, I was told by my family and friends what will I do in a job so risky and all male-dominated. But I wanted to try and I indeed did well. I don’t think I am going to leave any time soon. I love my work.”
According to officials, it is first such instance when women are being appointed to technical sections of the electricity boards in the state, unlike another private power players where women are popularly perceived to be appointed only for administrative and clerical jobs.
Kavita Apotikar, 32, has been working as a technician for the last six years with MSEDCL’s Khopoli subdivision. The mother of two says risk or no risk, women are breaking all barriers to work on a par with men. Women are making big shifts in industries and roles once predominately male. Some take it up as they want to, some take such jobs for a steady job and money. I knew how risky the job will be when I applied for it. The training made it more clear about how tough it is going to be. But I wanted to do it and my family has been all supportive, which keeps me going.”
It is not just the Vidyut Sahayaks job that women are storming into, but the increasing number of female engineers in the workforce of MSEDCL necessitated the thought of their empowerment. An initiative of formation of all-women squads popularly known as Damini Pathaks is being implemented. A Damini Pathak, headed by a local female engineer and assisted by 2-3 outsourced female employees, equipped with a digital camera, a security guard in uniform and a vehicle has been established at each of the circle offices under the leadership of respective superintending engineers across the state. The task assigned to the squads is to undertake surprise checks of the photometer readings in their area. The exercise aims at addressing consumer complaints about photometer reading. The team members visit the households between 10 am and 4pm when generally housewives are present at homes.
Pandey added, “There have always been challenges for women working in a male-dominated industry. Societal expectations and beliefs doubt women’s leadership qualities and there are stereotypes about women working in such a field. This kind of work needs physical strength and presence of mind, and the women have proved they are no less than men best fit in the industry. The women have willingly applied for the job and are doing great. I believe the male versus female culture is a passé and women, too, should chase and achieve their dreams.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)