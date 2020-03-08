International Women's Day 2020: MSEDCL sees rising no. of women technicians in state

Today, women are not only seen to be breaking age-old patriarchal doctrines but are storming male bastions to take up careers or job opportunities thought to be made for men only.

More than 2,000 women in Maharashtra alone work as Vidyut Sahayaks (technicians) at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). They have not only defied social norms but have broken all barriers and performed better than their male counterparts in several cases, say MSEDCL officials.

Recruited for the job, the women are trained as operators in the control room and are also trained to repair high tension (HT) wires, above 132 kilovolt (KV). As part of their job, the women climb high-mast electric towers, repair insulators, report faulty electrical lines and work on routine maintenance of supply lines. They work no less than their male counterparts.

“This job requires physical stamina and hence, most of the time, only men applied for this job. However, we noticed women, too, are applying for the same strenuous job, and we decided to recruit and train them. So, in the first batch, MSEDCL recruited 1,000 women as Vidyut Sahayaks in 2012. Today, the number of Vidyut Sahayaks in the state has crossed 2,000,” said Mamta Pandey, the MSEDCL public relations officers and spokesperson.