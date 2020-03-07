International Women's Day 2020: Fire Brigade not any more a male-dominated field

From being judged for being a woman firefighter to inspiration for numerous girls to join the Mumbai Fire Brigade, 32-year-old Sunita Patil-Khot has come a long way.

The first batch female firefighter in the Mumbai Fire Brigade in 2012, Sunita never dreamt of being a firefighter but aspired to have a stable job in the pharma sector.

Sunita who belongs to a middle-class Maharashtrian family was studying MSc Chemistry and was simultaneously working in a Pharmaceutical company when her father’s friend pointed out a newspaper notice announcement of a recruitment drive by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

“My father encouraged me to apply for the job since it was a government job. I applied for the job thinking it’s a 5 to 9 office job even if it was with Mumbai Fire Brigade,” said Sunita, assistant station officer, Byculla Fire Brigade. She passed all rounds including the physical fitness test followed by six-month-long nerve-racking training, recalls Sunita.

Apart from meeting certain minimum height and weight requirements of 162 cm and 50 kg potential female recruits must also run 800 metres in 4 minutes, jump from a height of 19 feet, run with the dummy weighing 45 kg on their back and showing their prowess at long jump, javelin throw, shot put, and climbing ladders. The fitness test for male recruits is slightly different as they have to run for a distance of 800 m in three minutes and also be adept at rope climbing.