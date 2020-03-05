International Women's Day 2020: How to celebrate with your girl pals on a budget

International Women's day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than to spend time with your girl gang. Although there are hundreds of ways to make your girls feel special on March 8, here is a list of things you can do that won't burn a hole in your wallet:

1. Watch a movie

It's never a bad idea to munch on a bucket full of popcorns and watch your favourite chick flick with your girls. You could choose from an array of genres, courtesy to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. Whether it's a cliche rom-com or an empowering women-centric movie, make sure you pick a movie that the whole gang can vibe to!

2. Slumber party

Are you ever too old for a slumber party? Maybe, just old enough to add a few alcoholic beverages to the menu! A slumber party is a perfect way to celebrate with your girlfriends (on a budget). From dancing your hearts out to having karaoke sessions, there's a list of things you can do to have the best slumber party of your life this Women's Day!

Here's a list of things you can do:

Stock up some snacks and drinks

Make a playlist that will get your girls grooving

Bake a cake

Go through older archives and visit the memory lane