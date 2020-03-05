International Women's Day 2020: How to celebrate with your girl pals on a budget

International Women's day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than to spend time with your girl gang. Although there are hundreds of ways to make your girls feel special on March 8, here is a list of things you can do that won't burn a hole in your wallet:
1. Watch a movie
It's never a bad idea to munch on a bucket full of popcorns and watch your favourite chick flick with your girls. You could choose from an array of genres, courtesy to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. Whether it's a cliche rom-com or an empowering women-centric movie, make sure you pick a movie that the whole gang can vibe to!
2. Slumber party
Are you ever too old for a slumber party? Maybe, just old enough to add a few alcoholic beverages to the menu! A slumber party is a perfect way to celebrate with your girlfriends (on a budget). From dancing your hearts out to having karaoke sessions, there's a list of things you can do to have the best slumber party of your life this Women's Day!
Here's a list of things you can do:
Stock up some snacks and drinks
Make a playlist that will get your girls grooving
Bake a cake
Go through older archives and visit the memory lane
Make DIY Facemasks
3. Shopping
Shopping is therapy and going for therapy with your girlfriend is gauranteed to make you feel better! While shopping can burn a hole in your wallet, almost all the brands offer a special discount on the occasion of Women's Day. So go on a shopping spree with your favourite ladies and maybe you can even pick a pocket-friendly gift for them.
4. Spa & Salon
Treating your BFF with a salon session can indeed make her feel special. Hair spas, manicures and pedicures are the best way to de-stress and feel good. So this Women's day, book an appointment in a nearby salon to treat yourself and your favourite person. You can even opt for a matching nail art or get the short haircut you always wanted!
5. Organising a brunch for girl pals
While there are an array of fancy restaurants and cafe that have lip-smacking buffets for Women's Day, it can cost anything between Rs 3k to 5K. Instead, you can prepare a home-cooked meal for your friends and family, this Sunday. Whip up a batch of cocktail, set up a sandwich table with all kinds of ingredients, bake a cake and throw a brunch party for your girl pals this Women's Day.
