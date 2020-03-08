International Women's Day 2020: From Sheetal Mafatlal to Pinky Reddy, these ladies tell us how fashion empowers them

I’ve always worn a sari for a Buckingham Palace event

Sheetal Mafatlal

“For generations, a woman’s sense of dressing has been a strong influence on her confidence and the image she wants to convey. By the ‘70s & 80s, the term ‘power dressing’ was coined to mark the entry of women into the male-dominated boardroom.

Dressing the part is a key to success. That’s why there’s so much emphasis on the sartorial choices of the wives of Heads of State. The First Lady of the US is always impeccably dressed as her image not only directly reflects the country she represents, but also her own characteristics. From Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump, the First Ladies of the US have never failed to impress.

“Powerhouse women have always used fashion to showcase their empowerment – from Princess Diana’s iconic and breathtaking ‘revenge dress’, to the simple yet strong black blazer Kylie Jenner sported when she marked her entrance into the billionaire’s list on the cover of ‘Forbes’ magazine .

“Fashion empowers a woman if she uses it effectively to create the message she wants. For example, I have always worn a sari while attending an event at Buckingham Palace. The sari empowers me to convey two messages immediately: ‘Proud Indian’ & ‘Modern, Yet Traditional’.”

I wear clothes thathighlight my strengths

Anju Chulani