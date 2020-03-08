International Women's Day 2020: From Sheetal Mafatlal to Pinky Reddy, these ladies tell us how fashion empowers them

I’ve always worn a sari for a Buckingham Palace event
Sheetal Mafatlal
“For generations, a woman’s sense of dressing has been a strong influence on her confidence and the image she wants to convey. By the ‘70s & 80s, the term ‘power dressing’ was coined to mark the entry of women into the male-dominated boardroom.
Dressing the part is a key to success. That’s why there’s so much emphasis on the sartorial choices of the wives of Heads of State. The First Lady of the US is always impeccably dressed as her image not only directly reflects the country she represents, but also her own characteristics. From Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump, the First Ladies of the US have never failed to impress.
“Powerhouse women have always used fashion to showcase their empowerment – from Princess Diana’s iconic and breathtaking ‘revenge dress’, to the simple yet strong black blazer Kylie Jenner sported when she marked her entrance into the billionaire’s list on the cover of ‘Forbes’ magazine .
“Fashion empowers a woman if she uses it effectively to create the message she wants. For example, I have always worn a sari while attending an event at Buckingham Palace. The sari empowers me to convey two messages immediately: ‘Proud Indian’ & ‘Modern, Yet Traditional’.”
I wear clothes thathighlight my strengths
Anju Chulani
“Being empowered is to first feel confident from within. What we wear is a reflection of how we want to project ourselves, and that begins with being comfortable with our bodies. Feeling positive and living with balance will make you feel self-assured in whatever you’re wearing.
It’s important to dress according to your age and body type, and I try to wear clothes that highlight my strengths. Being well groomed takes a little bit of effort, but it’s worth it… not to impress others but just for yourself.
“We women struggle so much with expectations from ourselves… we are so hard on ourselves. But as I get older, I just try to be kind to myself… accept who I am… confidence in appearance and clothes follows.”
People look at you with respect
Pinky Reddy
“Dressing correct gives one a lot of confidence. If you are well dressed at the workplace, people look at you with respect. It’s important to dress correct for the occasion and I have a code which I follow – LOC: Location, Occasion, Company. One also feels empowered wearing high heels over flat footwear.”
Choose according to your statement
Chhaya Momaya
“Clothes exude a statement. For instance, Giorgio Armani exudes glamour with sophistication, Roberto Cavalli exudes flamboyance, Gucci exudes an eclectic vibe, Zara is chic high street wear. So we need to choose our clothing depending on the kind of statement we wish to construct.”
Dress to influence
Lina Tipnis, designer
Classic white shirt: Spells high maintenance.
Dark indigo blue jeans: Expresses a relaxed discipline.
Stilettos: Turns the simplest of silhouettes into a stylish, sexy look.
Structured handbag: Signifies serious business.
Valentino red lips
: Represent youthfulness and authority.
A Swiss watch: Indicates precision and power.
French manicure: Indicates discipline and superior hygiene.
Chantilly lace: Symbolises ultimate luxury.
