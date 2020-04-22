Twitter asks for #FivePerfectMovies to watch amid quarantine, Padma Lakshmi, JK Rowling and others help

With the lockdown extension unlikely to end anytime soon given the surge in coronavirus cases, movie buffs across the world are looking for suggestions to binge watch under quarantine. For obvious reasons, new content will not be rolled out anytime soon on OTT platforms, therefore netizens are going back to classics that are simply evergreen.

But with too many films to sort out, Twitter decided to seek help from experts. #FivePerfectMovies began trending on the micro blogging platform, and in no time cinema lovers including celebs partook in the trend revealing their best picks.

Author writer of the world renowned Harry Potter series, JK Rowling wrote - The Apartment, Zodiac, The Godfather, Some Like It Hot, and This Is Spinal Tap.