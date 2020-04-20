Loved ‘Parasite’? 10 best Korean movies to binge-watch amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bong Joon-ho's directorial Parasite put South Korean movies on a global podium after bagging the Academy Award for Best Picture in February 2020. Not to mention the world is in awe of K-pop and K-drama, a hidden treasure discovered in recent years. So if you are bored of the regular Hollywood/Bollywood movie marathons, scroll down to check out some of the best Korean celluloid that will transform your fandom amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Forgotten (2017)
In our opinion, this could have easily made it the Oscars for its originality and incredible execution onscreen. It lives up to the Korean standard of engaging twists all the way till the last scene. This isn’t your ordinary crime thriller that features a kidnapping whodunit, but a mind boggling tale that will sure drop your jaws down to the floor.
Mother (2009)
Nope it’s not the Jennifer Lawrence one. This Korean mystery movie lives up to its title. When her mentally challenged child has been accused of murder, a mother goes on a rampage to prove that he’s innocent. However, the two-hour long saga unfolds an unexpected twist that leaves the audience shocked with the not so obvious ending.
Silenced (2011)
We’ve come across masterpieces that have highlighted child sexual abuse by those in power. Films like Spotlight, or series like Broadchurch and Keepers are some of the best to be viewed around the subject. That being said, Silenced is an unsettling one that extends it to courtroom drama. It is also based on a true story.
Don’t cry mommy (2012)
Bollywood films like Mom (Sridevi) and Maatr (Raveena Tandon) seem to have drawn inspiration from this Korean film. Don’t cry mommy is based on a woman who seeks revenge after her daughter is raped brutally, and the perpetrators are set free. The film however isn’t as linear as we describe it here. With several shocking revelations all the way till the end, this one pierces even the coldest hearts.
Train to Busan (2016)
A classic zombie outbreak film, Train to Busan is similar to the pandemic we're facing at the moment. The film traces the protagonist’s journey after an infectious virus turns people into killing machines.
I Saw the Devil (2010)
The film is a shockingly violent and stunningly accomplished tale of murder and revenge. Based on a dangerous psychopath who kills for pleasure, things get ugly when his latest victim is a pregnant woman whose fiancé is an elite special agent. This cat and mouse chase will surely make you wonder who the devil is.
The Man from Nowhere (2010)
This action thriller follows the story of a mysterious and shady man who embarks on a bloody rampage when the only person who seems to understand him is kidnapped. Many movie buffs have crowned it as an ultimate cinematic experience gifted by Korea.
The Chaser (2008)
Inspired by real-life Korean serial killer Yoo Young-chul, convicted of murdering 20 people, The Chaser traces the story of a pimp who hunts down the serial killer after one of his girls goes missing. However, its main crux is when the killer is found, admits, but the police have only 12 hours to detain him and find the girl without a warrant.
The Handmaiden (2016)
This South Korean erotic psychological thriller film is inspired by the novel Fingersmith by Welsh writer Sarah Waters. Changed to Korea under Japanese colonial rule, the film narrate lives of 4 people - a noble lady who has inherited a fortune, a swindler count who is after the noble lady’s fortune, a young female pickpocket hired by the swindler count and the noble lady’s uncle who is her guardian.
Oldboy (2003)
Oldboy revolves around a man, held captive for no apparent reason for 15 years. He is given a cell phone, money and expensive clothes and released. Unless he finds out the identity of his captor, an even worse fate awaits him.
