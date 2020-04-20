Loved ‘Parasite’? 10 best Korean movies to binge-watch amid COVID-19 lockdown

I Saw the Devil (2010)

The film is a shockingly violent and stunningly accomplished tale of murder and revenge. Based on a dangerous psychopath who kills for pleasure, things get ugly when his latest victim is a pregnant woman whose fiancé is an elite special agent. This cat and mouse chase will surely make you wonder who the devil is.

The Man from Nowhere (2010)

This action thriller follows the story of a mysterious and shady man who embarks on a bloody rampage when the only person who seems to understand him is kidnapped. Many movie buffs have crowned it as an ultimate cinematic experience gifted by Korea.

The Chaser (2008)

Inspired by real-life Korean serial killer Yoo Young-chul, convicted of murdering 20 people, The Chaser traces the story of a pimp who hunts down the serial killer after one of his girls goes missing. However, its main crux is when the killer is found, admits, but the police have only 12 hours to detain him and find the girl without a warrant.

The Handmaiden (2016)

This South Korean erotic psychological thriller film is inspired by the novel Fingersmith by Welsh writer Sarah Waters. Changed to Korea under Japanese colonial rule, the film narrate lives of 4 people - a noble lady who has inherited a fortune, a swindler count who is after the noble lady’s fortune, a young female pickpocket hired by the swindler count and the noble lady’s uncle who is her guardian.