Netflix's latest Korean drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a must-watch amid quarantine

With K-dramas being the latest quarantine fad to binge-watch amid social distancing, this latest addition is all set to have you swooning over. Netflix's The King: Eternal Monarch that aired on April 17 is a tale of parallel universes. The narrative revolves around two individuals from different time periods falling in love.

Starring Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, the plot delves into the lives of Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons who were unleashed by a deity into the human world, and a detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) who tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

The 16-episode series is written by Kim Eun-sook, who previously penned hit shows like The Inheritors, which also starred Min Ho, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun and Lovers in Paris.