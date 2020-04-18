Netflix's latest Korean drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a must-watch amid quarantine

With K-dramas being the latest quarantine fad to binge-watch amid social distancing, this latest addition is all set to have you swooning over. Netflix's The King: Eternal Monarch that aired on April 17 is a tale of parallel universes. The narrative revolves around two individuals from different time periods falling in love.
Starring Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, the plot delves into the lives of Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons who were unleashed by a deity into the human world, and a detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) who tries to protect the people and the one she loves.
The 16-episode series is written by Kim Eun-sook, who previously penned hit shows like The Inheritors, which also starred Min Ho, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun and Lovers in Paris.
In an interaction with Elle Korea, Go Eun stated "I’m waiting with an earnest heart, hoping that many people will enjoy the drama. Since it is my first time appearing on the TV screen in awhile, I’m somewhat worried but also excited.”
Min Ho, who returned onscreen post his military service told AsiaOne, "I believe that my second chapter as an actor is starting now and because The King is the very first of this new second chapter, I really look forward to it."
"During the three-year break, I had the chance to look back on my decade or career as an actor and I was able to look back on what I wanted to do better, things that I believed I lacked in, as well as the values and purposes I want to set for my life as an actor in his 30s," he added.
