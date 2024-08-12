 'Tussi Punjabi Kithe Sikhi?': Chai Vendor Left Stunned After Foreign Student Speaks Fluent Punjabi With Her
Thee staff asked Maurie how she knows the language. Replying to the staff's curious question, she said, "I used to take Punjabi lessons at the University (of Toronto, Canada)..."

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
The internet is impressed with a foreign student who spoke fluent Punjabi at a tea shop and mentioned about taking lessons and learning the language. A video of the woman named Maurie has surfaced online showing her interaction with a local selling tea. The video begins with Maurie greeting the female staff and asking her for a cup of tea.

Sipping chai at 27°C

As Maurie approached the tea shop, she visited the counter to order herself some tea. Instead of requesting some tea in English or any other language, she decided to speak the local language with the staff.

She even described herself as a chai lover without directly saying that. On one hand she wrote that she was craving for the hot drink even when the weather was 27 degree Celsius. "It's like 27 degrees outside right now, so there's no reason for me to drink chai. But mennu chai chahdiya tar mi ki kara (what can I do if I want chai)."

EXCLUSIVE: I Try To Play My Punjabi Roles Differently In Each Project, Says Amar Singh Chamkila...
Her Punjabi talks leave staff impressed

She initially greeted the staff saying "Hello," and soon the staff replied by saying "yes, please..." However, seconds later, Maurie asked whether the staff understands Punjabi. When they mentioned that they do, she started speaking to them in Punjabi. "Mein ithho chai kardeed sakthiya?" she asked while asking the staff if she would be served with some chai.

This little conversation left the staff stunned and made her question Maurie how she knows the language. Replying to the staff's curious question, she said, "I used to take Punjabi lessons at the University (of Toronto, Canada). There was a class for learning Punjabi." Soon, the staff praised her for her impressive Punjabi speaking skills. "Very nice Punjabi," she said.

Netizens react

After watching this viral video, netizens also noted that the student speaks really good Punjabi and they compared her language skills with a native speaker. They wrote, "She speaks punjabi better than Punjabis living in Delhi...Her accent is on extreme level."

