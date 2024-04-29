EXCLUSIVE: I Try To Play My Punjabi Roles Differently In Each Project, Says Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Anjum Batra

Chandigarh-based actor Anjum Batra portrayed the role of Tikki in Amar Singh Chamkila. Earlier seen in Jersey, Maamla Legal Hai, the actor feels scared of being typecast in playing roles that hail from Punjab primarily.

He shares, "There's definitely a fear at the back of my mind for being typecast but I am also very comfortable in doing such roles. Although, my characters in Jersey, Maamla Legal Hai might look similar but the approach is different since they are both carved by different filmmakers. I always try and play out differently each time."

Anjum claims Maamla Legal Hai to be his claim to fame. "I strongly believe that Maamla Legal Hai is a game changer for me and Chamkila is an addition to it now. I feel blessed. People have started acknowledging me and my work," he reveals.

Sharing further on playing his character in Chamkila, he says, "Doing homework for a role is a part of any actor's process. The research of Imtiaz Ali sir was phenomenal. The real Tikki just passed away in January 2024 but I never met him, but Imtiaz sir had met him. I had to play his young version from the 1970-80s and if I would have met him now, I would have been influenced by him which couldn't have justified my role in the script. There was no chance to become a caricature when your director was so clear, When Tikki's family saw me in the film, they approved of the portrayal."