Tunisha Sharma's Men's Day wishes for boyfriend Sheezan Khan, 'Love' tattoo go viral | Instagram/ Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma (20), the TV actress who made her Bollywood debut in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Roy Kapur film 'Fitoor (2016),' died on Saturday when she reportedly hung herself in her co-actor and rumoured boyfriend's make-up room.

Sheezan Khan, TV actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star and rumoured boyfriend, was arrested by Waliv Police on Saturday night. Hours after the death of Tunisha, police filed a case of abetment to suicide after the actress' mother registered a complaint against him. On Monday, he will be admitted to court.

Meanwhile, fans and Instagram users have taken to visit Sharma's Instagram profile where she was active even hours before the alleged suicidal death. Tunisha Sharma, who is was found dead at a TV set in Naigaon, was often seen to be active on Instagram. Now, after her death, the comments section of the posts are filled with condolence messages towards the actress.

Tunisha's Men's day post for Sheezan Khan

The actress posted a picture of the couple in their happy and smiling moments. The glimpse of their relationship showed them to have great couple goals, as a few comments from their fans read "Made for each other."

On International Men's Day, a day to show respect and express gratitude to the adorable men, Tunisha posted a vintage-filter picture of her being lifted by Khan and captioned it to read, "Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life!"

Comments slam their alleged relationship as a Love Jihad trap

"You are also in a trap. You know you are next shradha," read comments when the post appeared on November 19. Meanwhile, another netizen pulled in the popular say, "Mera Abdul Aisa Nahi hai," to react to Tunisha's Men's day post with her boyfriend Sheezan.

Apart from this, most posts shared by the deceased TV actress have gone viral and attracted thousands of comments suggesting "Love Jihad." Some even pulled in the dialogue from Sushant Singh Rajput's film PK where he role-played a Muslim man from Pakistan named Sarfaraz, and his reel love Anushka Sharma who played a Hindu girl from India had thoughts that "Sarfaraz dhoka dega (He would ditch)."

A look into the comments section

In another post Sharma flaunted her tattoo that read "Love above everything," as if that meant the most than anything else be it religion or any other. This subtly hinted at the importance and impact that her love life had on her.

The Instagram reel that showed her getting inked with the "Love" tattoo has received nearly 2 million viewers. However, the comments were no different to this post as netizens poured in "Rest in peace" texts while throwing light on the Hindu girl's love matter with a Muslim co-star. The Love Jihad angle was on the top of minds while netizens commented on her Instagram uploads.

Watch Instagram reel of Tunisha tattooing "Love above everything"