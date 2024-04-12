'Tumse Na Ho Payega': Hema Malini TROLLED For Dramatically 'Posing' With Farmers Ahead Of Elections

Hema Malini who is a BJP leader from Mathura, shared a few images on social media recording her recent visit to a local field. The post surfaced on her X profile on April 12, Friday, and noted the actress-turned-politician, saying, "Today I went into the farms to interact with the farmers who I have been meeting regularly these 10 years..." However, most netizens believed it to be more of a photo shoot than an interaction, primarily because the post came ahead of the elections. She was trolled for posing at the farm in her rich saree and open hair where the female farmers stood next to her in their ghoongats.

Today I went into the farms to interact with the farmers who I have been meeting regularly these 10 years. They loved having me in their midst and insisted I pose with them which I did❤️ pic.twitter.com/iRD4y9DH4k — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2024

The images showed her dramatically posing to the camera which she alleged to be a demand of the farmers she met there. A sneak peek into the clicks showed her holding some harvested crops in her hands along with a sickle.

What sparked a debate on the internet was the celebrity's questionable involvement in the act. Also, despite her mentioning that she has often visited the farmers in her constituency, a netizen countered with a comment suggesting she only went there for election campaigning: "Last time I saw you here was exactly 5 years back."

Netizens also found her "over-dressed" for the visit. People slammed her for paying a visit to the site in an expensive silk saree and keeping her open hair while either posing or working at the farm for a while. They wondered whether someone could actually work under the summer heat with that fashion sense or only restrict themselves to a few poses.

One of the comments in this regard, read, "Dream girl aur basanti mein farak hai na (There is a difference between Dream Girl and Basanti)." "Tumse na ho payega," said another X user while purportedly claiming that she can't actually extend a hand to the farmers.

While most replies to the photo post trolled her, a few appreciated her - not for meeting the farmer or her election campaign strategy, but for her beautiful looks. Also, one of the popular meme dialogues surfaced in reply to her clicks. It read, "Over acting ke 50 rupaye koe Kato bhai."

Talking of Hema Malini's political career, it started in 2014 when the BJP fielded her for the first time. Later, she won her second term in 2019. This year, her Mathura Assembly constituency will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26. It goes unsaid that the party has expressed faith in her and given her a ticket to contest for the third consecutive term from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Similar scenes surfaced from the Ghosi region of Uttar Pradesh and showed the national president and founder of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), OP Rajbhar, taking to the fields and 'assisting' farmers by cutting some harvested crops. Sharing visuals online, he noted that he visited the farmers in the locality during his election campaigns.

"Rajbhar inquired about their well-being and appealed to them to vote for the 'Ghadi (clock)' election symbol in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," read his social media post.