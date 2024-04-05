Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Mathura Candidate Hema Malini Declares Assets Worth ₹129 Crore

Actor and BJP candidate Hema Malini flashes the victory sign after filing her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura, Thursday, April 4, 2024. | PTI

Hema Malini, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from the Mathura parliamentary constituency for the third consecutive time, has declared assets worth around Rs 297 crore, which has increased by around 15% in last 5 years. Out of this, assets worth Rs 129 crore are registered under her name, while assets worth Rs 168 crore are in her husband Dharmendra's name.

A comparison with the assets declared during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections reveals an increase of Rs 48 crore in Hema's wealth over the past five years. Hema Malini holds a Ph.D. degree from the Padampat Singhania University in Udaipur.

There are no pending criminal cases against her. Apart from her profession as an artist, her sources of income include business, rent, and interest. Currently, Hema Malini has Rs 13.52 lakh in cash, while her husband Dharmendra has Rs 43.19 lakh. She also has deposits of Rs 1.13 crore in banks and Rs 4.28 crore in other financial institutions.

Additionally, she possesses inherited property worth Rs 2.96 crore, shares valued at Rs 2.57 crore, and vehicles worth Rs 61.53 lakh.Hema Malini owns jewelry worth Rs 3.39 crore. Furthermore, she and her husband own properties and assets valued at Rs 1.13 billion and Rs 1.36 billion respectively, including bungalows and other properties.

However, Hema has a debt of Rs 1.42 crore, while Dharmendra has a debt of Rs 6.49 crore.